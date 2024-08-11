Fermata Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,831,000. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after purchasing an additional 729,602 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 2,528,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

