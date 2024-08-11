Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 83,749 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. 230,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
