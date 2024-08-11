Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 128,417 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,417 shares during the period. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 691.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 207,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $548.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.