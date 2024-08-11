Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

RODM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,432. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

