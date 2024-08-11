Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 196,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 386,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,243 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 311,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

