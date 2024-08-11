Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.3 %

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 880.4% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

