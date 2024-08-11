FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Raised to $4.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of FIGS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $252,720. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $12,152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 26.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 766,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 25.8% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

