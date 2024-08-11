Financial Analysis: Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics -248.28% -61.03% -46.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 6 1 0 2.14

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,055.66%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,818.10%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than I-Mab.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $27.64 million 3.10 -$206.44 million N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics $31.12 million 2.66 -$88.48 million ($1.09) -1.06

Aclaris Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Summary

I-Mab beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; Givastomig, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers; TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for PD(L)-1 resistant tumors; and TJ-C64B, a bispecific antibody for ovarian and other cancers. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; and Roche Diagnostics. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services. It develops Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an MK2 inhibitor which is under Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast and pancreatic cancer; ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor, completed Phase 2b trails for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions; and ATI-2138, an oral covalent inhibitor of ITK and JAK3 inhibitor under Phase 1 trials as a treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

