Financial Review: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) versus Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 5.84% 3.96% 0.31% Red River Bancshares 21.56% 11.01% 1.05%

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Red River Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $193.70 million 1.94 $28.66 million $1.00 12.94 Red River Bancshares $149.60 million 2.31 $34.88 million $4.69 10.67

Red River Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flushing Financial. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Flushing Financial pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Flushing Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

