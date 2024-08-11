Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

Shares of FTT traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.62. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares worth $212,426. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

