First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $47.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $47.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $195.31 per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,974.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,784.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,669.04.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $52.60 earnings per share.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
