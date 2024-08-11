First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $280.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 219.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.