First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 256,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.