First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 4.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 478,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,291. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.