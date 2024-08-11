First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Decreased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

