Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.82.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. Five9 has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 254,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

