Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 on Friday, hitting $31.22. 13,572,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. Five9 has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

