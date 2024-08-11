Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. Five9 has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 1,442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 65,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

