Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.98 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $31.22 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.