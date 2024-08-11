Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.93. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 122.20 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.40 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

