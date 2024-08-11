ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.46. 20,954,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

