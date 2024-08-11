ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.29. 256,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,208. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.