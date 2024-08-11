ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after purchasing an additional 403,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 455,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 3,202,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

