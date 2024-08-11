ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.83. 2,321,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

