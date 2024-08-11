Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.