Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

FTNT traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

