Francis S. Soistman, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 104.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,772 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eHealth by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

