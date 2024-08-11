Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Fresh2 Group Price Performance
Fresh2 Group stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Fresh2 Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.
About Fresh2 Group
