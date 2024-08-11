Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Fresh2 Group Price Performance

Fresh2 Group stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Fresh2 Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

About Fresh2 Group

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

