Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.40

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $6.74. Fresnillo shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,396 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fresnillo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Fresnillo Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

