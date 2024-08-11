FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of FRP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 14,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.24 million, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FRP by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in FRP in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

