FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

