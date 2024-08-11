FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.58% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 144,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

