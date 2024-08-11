FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOV. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.4 %

DNOV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares. The company has a market cap of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

