FUNToken Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and approximately $677,605.13 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

