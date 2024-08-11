Future (LON:FUTR) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 733 ($9.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 660 ($8.43).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 1,310 ($16.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($18.71) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,063.40 ($13.59).

LON:FUTR traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,040 ($13.29). 264,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,664. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,368.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,064.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 838.98.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

