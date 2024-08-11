FY2024 Earnings Forecast for EnLink Midstream, LLC Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 2.1 %

ENLC stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

