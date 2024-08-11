FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
