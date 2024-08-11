FY2024 Earnings Forecast for STERIS’ Issued By Raymond James (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$320.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.75 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

