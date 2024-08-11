FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The GEO Group, Inc. Issued By Noble Financial (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 65,288 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

