FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

