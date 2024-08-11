FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:DLC)

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dominion Lending Centres in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Dominion Lending Centres from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.35 million.

