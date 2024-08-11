FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRMY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

