FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRMY
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.