FY2024 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $576.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,480. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

