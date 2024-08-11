Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,677. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

