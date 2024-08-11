Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on BLDR
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What are earnings reports?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.