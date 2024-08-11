Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 66,183 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 250.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,183 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.14. 5,941,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,938,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

