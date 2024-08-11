Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. 4,063,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,209. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

