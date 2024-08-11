Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.03 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,249 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,434. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

