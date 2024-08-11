Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $287,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $176.23. 635,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dover

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.