Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

US Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

USFD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

